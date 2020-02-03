Weather Whiplash: Winter Storm Watch For Parts Of State Following 70 Degree Temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY - The bottom falls out later today! Winter comes roaring back with a powerful cold front.
A winter storm watch is in effect for central and southwest Oklahoma from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The storm is coming out in 2 waves.
Wave 1: We will have the potential for light snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday night in the northwest. Tuesday, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens. Through the day, light freezing drizzle is possible in central and northern Oklahoma. There will be showers in the southeast. This means bridges could see a few slick spots Tuesday.
Wave 2: The heavier winter precipitation and snow will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. There is the potential for heavy snow across portions of southern Oklahoma. The exact track of this wave is still NOT pinned down and could shift north or south. As of now, the heaviest snow looks to be on the south side of the OKC Metro. The northern side may not see much snow at all.
The bottom line is, enjoy today!
