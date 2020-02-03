Klobuchar campaign officials believe they will have opportunities to pick off supporters from Biden, Warren, and Tom Steyer on Caucus Night where those candidates may not reach the viability threshold. Officials tell CBS News that they believe Klobuchar will do well in the north and northwestern part of the state, which are closer to her home state of Minnesota. They also think that she will do well in counties where caucus-goers will have only seen or heard from Klobuchar in person, a strategy that could pay dividends.