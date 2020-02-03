News
Police Search For Suspect Following Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 2 Injured In NE OKC
Monday, February 3rd 2020, 4:22 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and two other injured Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around 4 a.m. near North Lincoln Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street.
Police believe this was a drive-by shooting.
Police said the two other victims were taken to a local hospital by private vehicles with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are still searching for the suspect. There is currently no suspect description.
This is a developing story.