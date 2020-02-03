OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and two other injured Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. 

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 4 a.m. near North Lincoln Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street. 

Police believe this was a drive-by shooting. 

Police said the two other victims were taken to a local hospital by private vehicles with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers are still searching for the suspect. There is currently no suspect description. 

This is a developing story. 

 

 