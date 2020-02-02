OKC Attorney Allegedly Connected To Beggs Triple-Homicide Fights To Keep Law License
An Oklahoma City attorney indicted on federal weapon charges and accused of intimidating a state's witness is fighting to keep her law license after the Oklahoma Bar Association called for its immediate interim suspension.
Keegan Harroz and her attorney responded to the OBA saying she has not committed any specific acts that constitute professional misconduct - and that there is no cause for professional discipline or an immediate interim suspension of her law license.
Harroz and her attorney sent a response to the court which requested the court to indulge in the presumption of innocence.
Harroz was federally indicted for a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and selling or otherwise distributing a firearm to a prohibited person. Harroz’s trial for that case will start in March. She has pleaded not guilty.
Harroz’s response to the bar complaint states she cooperated with officials on the triple-homicide case where Tiffany Eichor along with her parents, Jack and Evelyn Chandler, were found shot to death in Beggs.
Harroz and her boyfriend, Barry Titus, were named persons of interest in the case after Harroz allegedly intimidated Eichor during a trial where she represented Titus before Eichor was murdered.
A hearing will be held February 6 to determine if Harroz’s license to practice law will be suspended or not.