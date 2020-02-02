News
Super Bowl 2020: Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit for national anthem
Sunday, February 2nd 2020, 8:35 PM CST
Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who are both in attendance at Super Bowl LIV, chose to sit through Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem.
Former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick famously chose to kneel during the national anthem while he was still playing.
Kaepernick was the 49ers quarterback the last time they played in the Super Bowl.
He was effectively blacklisted from the NFL and has not played since 2016.