OHP Investigating Fatal Crash In Kingfisher County
Sunday, February 2nd 2020, 7:38 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a scene where an 18-wheeler collided with a train.
The collision occurred at U.S. Highway 81 and County Road E0840, approximately five miles north of Okarche in Kingfisher County.
The OHP confirmed one person died on the scene.
The intersection at U.S. Highway 81 and County Road E0840 was closed, but has since reopened.
Stay tuned to News 9 and News9.com for more details as they become available.