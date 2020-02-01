News
Police Chase Ends In Arrest In NE OKC
Saturday, February 1st 2020, 5:45 PM CST
A police chase ended in an arrest Saturday in northeast Oklahoma City.
The chase started near SE 51st Street and Brookdale when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations.
The pursuit lasted for about 20 minutes and speeds reached up to 100 mph.
The chase ended near NE 10th and Bryant. One person was arrested after a short foot chase when the driver tried to ditch the vehicle.
