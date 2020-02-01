Luther Looking For Downtown Makeover From HGTV
An Oklahoma community has created to a video to get the attention of a cable network contest.
The contest is HGTV’s Home Town Takeover and Luther is trying to catch its eye. City leaders said this could help their town get the improvements they seriously need.
According to HGTV, a prospective town must have a population fewer than 40,000 and a Main Street in need of a facelift. Luther residents think their town is the perfect fit.
“We have a lovely little town but the trick is sometimes you can't see how lively it is,” Luther Mayor Jenni White said. “It's still a pre-statehood town so it does need a little freshening up.”
HGTV is calling the contest their biggest renovation project ever. They're asking towns to create a video showcasing why they would need an upgrade and what residents love about their town.
“You can get kind of depressed about your town,” White said. “I think this would bring back so much pride in our town and the ability for the school and the town to work together, it would be great.”
Luther will have to have its entry in by Tuesday. After that, it's up to HGTV.