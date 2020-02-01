News
3 Injured In SE OKC Crash
Saturday, February 1st 2020, 5:13 PM CST
An injury crash was reported Saturday in southeast Oklahoma City.
The rollover wreck happened near SE 89th Street and Santa Fe.
A box truck reportedly ran a red light and hit two vehicles.
Three people were injured in the wreck, Oklahoma City police said.
At least one person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after being pulled from a vehicle, police said.
