An injury crash was reported Saturday in southeast Oklahoma City.

The rollover wreck happened near SE 89th Street and Santa Fe.

A box truck reportedly ran a red light and hit two vehicles.

Three people were injured in the wreck, Oklahoma City police said.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after being pulled from a vehicle, police said.

