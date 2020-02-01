News
OKC Zoo Celebrating Groundhog Day With Grizzly Twist
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating Groundhog Day with Will and Wiley Sunday morning.
The 17-year-old grizzly bear brothers Will and Wiley will pick between winter and spring-themed enrichment at 10 am.
"Like groundhogs, bears are also in tune with weather changes, qualifying them as an excellent source regarding the status of the changing seasons. This is due in part to the fact that the presence of food resources for bears changes along with the weather," says OKC Zoo.
Also on Sunday, the Zoo is offering free admission if you turn in your cell phone before entering the park.