Luther Police Arrest Accused Serial Thief After Months Of Investigating
A Luther man accused of possessing multiple stolen vehicles, meth, drug paraphernalia and stolen guns has been arrested.
Edward Nielsen, 54, was arrested Wednesday night after police stopped to conduct a motorist assist along Highway 66 and Pleasant Point Road.
When the officer ran the vehicle’s tag, it came back stolen and Neilsen was arrested.
“We realized that he belonged to the house we were watching, he was in possession of a stolen vehicle,” said Johnny Leafty, the Luther Chief of Police. “Once we got to looking at the vehicle further, we realized that the VIN plate was altered which in turn led us to get a search warrant to search the property.”
That search warrant brought police to Nielsen's home in town, where they made a big discovery.
“We found three stolen vehicles, multiple amounts of drugs, drug paraphernalia and recovered one stolen firearm,” said Leafty.
Most of the stolen property belongs to residents in Lincoln County, police said.
A big red flag for police were multiple vehicles being moved between Neilsen's home and a barn right across the street.
“We don't know how long this has been going on,” said Leafty. “The house is located two blocks from an elementary school. It is our goal to keep these kids safe. When you've got that kind of activity right down the road.”
After the investigation wraps up, owners of the stolen property will be contacted.
Police hope the arrest sends a clear message.
“If you’re going to set up shop and you’re going to do illegal activities, you’re not going to do it here,” said Leafty. “You’re going to find a whole new place to do it but it’s not going to be in this community.”
Neilsen posted bond shortly after being arrested.
A former officer with the Luther Police Department started the investigation.
Wellston Police and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics assisted Luther Police with the arrest.