$20k In iPhones Stolen During Armed Robbery, Edmond Police Say
One woman has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested Nyree Conner in connection with the crime but said they cannot reveal her part in it just yet.
Edmond officials are still looking for three other suspects, two males and one female. Two of them have been identified, but not arrested.
According to Edmond police, the suspects walked into the AT&T store off of Danforth and Santa Fe around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Officials said employees told them a woman said she had a gun and took them all to the back. That is when the woman allegedly took $20,000 in iPhones.
“These suspects were pretty bold to do this in broad daylight just after lunch,” said Emily Ward, the spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department.
Police are still investigating. If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call police.