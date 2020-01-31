News
Police Respond After 1 Shot At SW OKC Apartment Complex
Friday, January 31st 2020, 1:36 PM CST
Updated:
Police are responding after one person was shot Friday afternoon at a southwest Oklahoma City Apartment complex
According to authorities, the shooting was at the Oak Creek Apartments near Southwest 59th Street and South Lee Avenue.
The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police are searching for suspects.
There is currently no word on the victim's condition.
This is a developing story.