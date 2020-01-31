2 Arrested For Human Trafficking In OKC; Minor Victim Place In Protective Custody
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma narcotics agents arrested two people Tuesday, for human trafficking in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officials said.
According to authorities, on January 28, agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics conducted an undercover operation where they established communication with two females who were engaging in acts of prostitution in the Oklahoma City area. Both females were taken into custody, and it was later determined that one of the female was 16-year-old. The teen was placed in protective custody with the Department of Human Services.
“After interviewing the two females and conducting additional investigation activities, our trafficking agents determined that the 16-year-old female was the victim of human trafficking. She was placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.” said Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman
The other woman, identified at 40-year-old Christa Glass was arrested for human trafficking and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.
OBN officials said a third individual, 49-year-old Michael K. Kendrick is responsible for facilitating the illegal activities of the 16-year-old. Kendrick was also arrested for human trafficking and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
“We arrested 49-year-old Michael K. Kendrick on January 30th for human trafficking involving this case. Kendrick, known among criminal circles in the Oklahoma City area as “Milk Man” was in possession of heroin and meth at the time of his arrest. Kendrick was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He has a lengthy criminal history including assault, facilitating prostitution and drug distribution.” Woodward said.
Anyone who suspects human trafficking activity is going on in their area is encouraged to call the OBN Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-617-2288.