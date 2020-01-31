Enid Police Investigate After Attempted Burglary Turns Deadly
ENID, Oklahoma - Police are investigating after an attempted burglary turned deadly in Enid.
According to authorities, officers responded to a burglary at a home near South 16th Street and East Park Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered that three suspect attempted to force their way into the home but they were confronted by an armed resident.
The suspects ran away as the resident fired several rounds at them, police said.
Officers found one suspect at nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Saint Mary's hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the two other suspect are on the run.
The victim has not been identified and there is currently no suspect information.
This is a developing story.