Enid Police Identify Teen Shot, Killed By Resident After Attempted Burglary
ENID, Oklahoma - Enid police have identified a teen shot and killed after an attempted burglary Friday.
According to authorities, officers responded to a burglary at a home near South 16th Street and East Park Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered that three suspects attempted to force their way into the home, but they were confronted by an armed resident.
The suspects ran away as the resident fired several rounds at them, police said.
Officers found one suspect, now identified as 14-year-old Ezavier Lee Condit, at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Saint Mary's hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the two other suspects are on the run.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-233-6233.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News 9 for updates.