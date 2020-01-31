News
American Airlines, Delta Announce Suspension Of Flights To China
Friday, January 31st 2020, 10:43 AM CST
American Airlines and Delta have announced that they are temporarily suspending all U.S. to China flights.
The suspension of American Airlines and Delta flights comes after the U.S. Department of State increased the China Travel Advisory to a level 4, which means do not travel.
American Airlines said it has suspended all flights to and from the Chinese mainland starting Friday, January 31st through March 27th.
Delta stated that it will temporarily suspend flights to China beginning February 6 until April 30th. Delta said it will continue to operate flights until February 5 to ensure customers wanting to exit China have options to do so.
If your flight is impacted, contact American Airlines and Delta directly.