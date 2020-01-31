SWOSU To Add New E-Sports Program, Stadium
WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma - Starting in the fall semester of 2020 at Southwest Oklahoma State University, the school will unveil its first E-Sports team.
"It's been a hobby for everybody since the 90s, and now we have pro gamers. We have never really had that before," says Hayden Harrington, a professor and future coach of the team.
In past decade E-sports has become a global phenomenon, with teams across the world sometimes making millions of dollars playing games like Overwatch and Counter-Strike.
At SWOSU the process is just getting started. Soon an empty auditorium on campus will become a full stadium for the team to compete in.
"Our students are at the forefront of getting opportunities once they leave the Institution," said Joshua Engle, the Dean of Students at SWOSU.
But for Harrington even more than a fancy new stadium, he's confident that a E-sports team at SWOSU won't just be a fun time for students, but also an overall learning experience.
"I'm glad I can be the person that helps them going into this transition of what it feels like to be on a team. What it feels like to belong to something," he said.
The construction for the new stadium will begin this spring. SWOSU hopes to have a full team by fall.