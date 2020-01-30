Family Pushing For OKC Police Investigation After Woman's Death Is Ruled 'Undetermined'
Months after a metro mother was found dead in a field in southwest Oklahoma City, her family still doesn't know how or why she died.
Audra Anderson worked in the red light district, and she was also a mother to a 1-year-old baby girl.
Sometime in the overnight hours of Sept. 28, she was seen getting into a customer's white pickup near SW 43rd Street and Robinson Avenue.
When she did not return, another working-girl called police to file a missing person's report.
"She was involved in a very dangerous profession that people who mean to do harm to women often target," said Brian Bates, a private investigator who is working with Anderson's family.
Days later, Anderson's body was found on a hill near a field at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Because of the elements, she was already decomposing, but her family said her cellphone was missing.
Bates said police suspected drugs and reported no foul play at the scene, but new documents released by the medical examiner's office revealed no drugs were found in her system.
Her cause of death was listed as "undetermined."
"They don't know how she died," said Bates.
Because of that, the case has come to a standstill.
Police said nothing pointed to a homicide.
They urge anyone who spoke with Anderson on the night she disappeared to come forward.
If there is new information, they said they will look into any leads.
"She didn't deserve that. I guess that's another reason why that hurt me so bad," said Pamela Walker, Anderson's mother.
Anderson was still breastfeeding, and friends said her daughter was her entire world.
She often tried to make whatever money she could so she could support little Mackenzie.
But now that Anderson is gone, relatives report the baby is in state custody.
For privacy reasons, they don't know where she is, but they want her back.
Her mother lives more than 1,000 miles away on the east cost and said Anderson's sister is in the process of trying to adopt Mackenzie.
Though, she said, her other battle is with the police department.
She wants them to take another look at the case. She thinks that evidence is out there, and it was simply been overlooked.
Bates said he thinks that's because of Anderson's job as a prostitute.
The police department disputed that claim.
Friends have created a GoFundMe account to help baby Mackenize. Click here to donate.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on their tip line at 800-632-TIPS (8477).