The Future Of Jalen Hurts After Season At Heisman U
The University of Oklahoma has made the Heisman Trophy its trophy. A record-setting seven Heisman trophy winners and Heisman trophy finalists since the year 2000. The amount of talent that has come through Norman has been phenomenal.
The first quarterbacks from OU to win the Heisman, in back to back years, were Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018. Both players are now in the NFL. Their careers are off and running.
"Kyler is just a phenomenal athlete. He's one of a kind. After being around him a few years in practice and watching him tear it up on scout team and play. He is who he is. He's a special player," Mayfield, Cleveland Browns quarterback, said.
"OU was the best thing that probably could have ever happened to me because when I went there, everybody from top down, they do it the right way and I think that shows throughout the years of success," Murray, Arizona Cardinals quarterback, said.
Then enter Jalen Hurts. Jalen was on the Heisman Watch list most of the 2019 season before being invited to the Heisman ceremony in New York City.
"Who would have ever thought I would be here and to have this opportunity to be in the presence of all of these other Heisman winners?" Hurts said.
And while Joe Burrow beat him out for the award, just being invited as a finalist was a huge win.
"We always talk about where you're feet are. You know I'm here for whatever reason. God brought me here and put me in this situation I'm in right now, and I'm blessed for it all," Hurts said.
Hurts's focus remained on the College Football Playoff semifinals against LSU. Unfortunately, the game didn't go as planned.
"It hurts me in my heart. When I decided to come to this school, I told coach Riley, 'I'm going to win you a National Championship' and I failed to do that," he said.
However, Hurts maintained support from those who know him best.
"He was huge for us. He came in and helped us tremendously, not just being a quarterback but as a leader," OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said.
"It was my pleasure. It obviously didn't end the way we wanted it to but it was great to play with him on his last season. We kinda knew when he was coming in that he was going to be a big blessing for us and that he appealed to all of the expectations we have for him. Like I said, we were grateful to have him as a Sooner," OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said.
Kenneth Murray and Lamb are both entering the NFL draft. Hurts has the same dream so he can compete against Kyler Murray and Mayfield.
"Anything is possible if you put your mind to it. You keep the faith and you work hard, you can go get it," Hurts said. "It's something I would be blessed and fortunate to have God willing."
Hurts is an interesting study for the NFL draft. He's a tremendous leader. He's got excellent mobility as a runner and he's a proven winner at the college level. However, can he make winning throws from the pocket?
I had the chance to talk to several NFL scouts this week and I agree with them. Look for him to come off the board anywhere from the late third to early fifth round of the upcoming NFL draft.
As far as the future, OU's Spencer Rattler is already been mentioned on the early lists for the Heisman in 2020 as has OSU's Chuba Hubbard.