Oklahoma Nonprofit Works To Save Animals Seized In Lincoln Co. Cockfighting Ring
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa nonprofit organization is working to help save approximately 100 roosters and hens that were rescued from a Lincoln County cockfighting ring.
The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals removed the animals on Jan. 17 from the property west of Harrah.
Police from multiple departments stumbled across the ring while serving a search warrant for stolen game memorabilia on the property located on 3300 Road.
“We don't want the birds to be put down,” said Erin Shackelford, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals executive director. “Our goal is to try to find them homes find them farms find them sanctuaries where they can go and be safe.”
In order to accomplish that goal, the nonprofit must get full custody of the birds.
This is expected to happen unless suspects Justin McHone, 38, and Tara Gentry, 41, come up with around $5,000 in bond money to keep custody of the birds and maintain their current living space.
Both suspects have until the end of the week to do so.
“We’ve probably spent at least $1,000 to $2,000 in feed and daily allowances for the individuals that are caring for the birds. The birds do have to be housed separately,” Shackelford said.
Despite previous living conditions, rehab is looking good for the roosters and hens seized from the property.
“Most of them were in pretty decent shape,” Shackelford said. “We found one deceased bird on the property. All of the other birds were disposed of that have been fought and killed.”
The alliance is currently looking for suitable owners to take proper care. It'll be a tough job.
“We're going to be, obviously, very careful who we adopt these birds to,” said Shackelford. “We don't want them going back into a similar situation where they came from, so we will be vetting anyone that wants to potentially adopt these birds to the farm.”
McHone and Gentry have since bonded out of the Lincoln County jail.
The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is accepting donations to help pay for re-homing the animals. Details on how to donate can be found on the nonprofit's website.
If you are interested in adopting a rescued rooster or hen, click here to contact the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.