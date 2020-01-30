Man Offers Cash Reward After Accused Thief Is Caught On Camera In Rural Norman
A Norman man is offering a reward after thousands of dollars’ worth of high-powered rifles were stolen while he was away from home.
“Absolute desperation,” said Mike Sleik, who was watching the property. “A person that’s willing to come up to a property and have the audacity to approach these cameras and have understanding, this far off the road you might get shot.”
Home surveillance video captured the woman approach the house near 120th Northeast and Tecumseh in rural Norman, before the accused thief turned the cameras off.
Sleik said the property owner, Dustin Gilmore, is working out of state.
“He’s fighting to try to have a good living and do good for his daughters, and then you’ve got some thieves coming out here,” Sleik said.
Before the video was cut, the woman was seen going back and forth between the home and tree line.
Sleik said the thief cut through two fences and used a pull behind trailer to take more than $15,000 worth of property.
Items began falling off as the half mile trail weaved through the thick brush, leaving behind stolen photos and clothes.
“It’s thorny, it’s bushy, there’s trees,” Sleik said. “It’s tough terrain and for someone to pull a cart with all of this stuff on it, you’re talking a 100 pounds.”
He put the video and still images online. Sleik said he thinks someone will be able to help identify the woman.
“It’s a small world,” He said. “This is small town USA and news travels fast, especially with the Internet.”
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Norman police at 405-321-1600.