Friends, Family Raise Money To Help Girl Battling Rare Blood Disease
A Bridge Creek mother is living in fear of the unknown because of her daughter’s illness.
In November, 12-year-old Montana Haney started feeling sick.
Her family thought it was the cold or the flu, but tests revealed a rare blood disorder that doctors still can’t identify.
“It’s hard because I don’t have a solid answer,” said Montana’s mom Annie Haney.
Montana has had four blood transfusions so far and more are expected.
When Montana starts to lose energy and her face turns pale, it’s because her hemoglobin count is abnormal and it’s time to go to the hospital.
“I don’t even feel it anymore when they poke me with a needle,” Montana Haney said.
Medical expenses have been piling up, so friends are trying to raise money for the Haney family.
Montana was the only girl on the Bridge Creek 6th grade football team last season.
She loves the game and hopes to be better by the time the next football season starts.