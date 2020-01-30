News
Oklahoma’s National Guard Hosts Disaster Training Drill At Metro Tech
Thursday, January 30th 2020, 3:50 PM CST
Metro Technology Centers College Connection hosted a mass casualty simulation Thursday for students and faculty.
The goal of the drill is to simulate a mass casualty to help students training during actual emergencies.
The students were taught emergency protocols with EMSA paramedics, Army National Guard, police and fire departments.
The three-hour drill was held Thursday in Oklahoma City.