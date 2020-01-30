American Airlines To Offer Nonstop Service From OKC To NYC This June
American Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin nonstop service from Will Rogers World Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport beginning June 4.
“This is genuinely good news for Oklahoma City,” Will Rogers World Airport Director Mark Kranenburg said. “New York LaGuardia has been a much sought-after destination; one that will greatly enhance the air service options for our travelers. Today’s announcement, along with American’s other recent nonstop additions to Ronald Reagan National and Miami International, is representative of the positive energy and growth in our city. We appreciate American’s commitment to our community.”
“With convenient flight times, business and leisure customers alike can spend a full day in the city exploring all that New York has to offer,” American Airlines Planning Managing Director Jason Reisinger said. “We are pleased to fly to our ninth destination with the addition of our new service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, opening doors for customers to visit more incredible domestic and international destinations.”
With the addition of LaGuardia, every American Airlines gateway in the U.S. is served nonstop from Will Rogers World Airport. As of today, American’s nonstop destinations from WRWA include Dallas/Ft. Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Ronald Reagan Washington National. The new service will bring the average number of daily departures by American to 22.
The new LaGuardia service will operate once daily utilizing the Embraer 175 aircraft offering two-classes of service.
According to the airline, the service will depart Oklahoma City at 6:03 a.m. and arrive in New York City at 10:30 a.m. The New York City flight will take off at 7:30 p.m. and land in OKC at 10:10 p.m. AA said that times may vary slightly.
Flights go on sale Monday, Feb. 3 and may be booked through aa.com.