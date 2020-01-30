News
Oklahoma’s National Guard Hosts Disaster Training Drill At Metro Tech
OKLAHOMA CITY - On Thursday, Metro Technology Centers College Connection will host a mass casualty simulation for students and faculty.
The goal of the disaster drill is to be as real life as possible to help train students in emergencies.
Students will train with EMSA, police and fire, and the Army National Guard, teaching them emergency protocols.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City, 73111.