2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Attempted Robbery At NW OKC Dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people have been arrested, and one suspect is on the run after they tried to rob an Oklahoma City Metro dispensary Wednesday night.
Police initially responded to the Strain Dispensary near Northwest 39th Street and North Meridian Avenue for calls of gunshots.
According to police, three armed men tried to rob the dispensary, but the manager fought back. Police said the manager pulled out a gun and shot back at suspects.
Details on the third suspect who got away are limited.
"I was not given a description, we still have one outstanding but no description," said Sergeant Robbie Robertson of the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKCPD said fortunately nothing was stolen in the attempted robbery.
This is a developing story.