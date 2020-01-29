Security Camera Captures 2 Suspects Breaking Into Elderly Woman’s SW OKC Home
An elderly Oklahoma City woman believes two men were casing her house before breaking down the front door in broad daylight.
The two suspects were caught on camera breaking into Betty Bennett’s home around 1 p.m. Tuesday after she had just left for a doctor’s appointment.
Bennett has spent 62 years in the home and has made plenty of memories.
“I’ve enjoyed my neighbors, I love this house,” said Bennett. “Stealing my stuff, I didn't want that to happen, but I didn't want my dog hurt because he is my buddy.”
That is the dog’s name after all.
Buddy the Yorkie-Chihuahua mix was home and has been home with Betty since her husband, a 4-year Army vet, passed away.
The suspects trashed bedrooms and stole jewelry.
“They pulled the drawers out that had lots of rings in it, lots of costume jewelry and a few good rings,” said Bennett. “Her (Bennett’s daughter) armoire was painted green and you can see in the video that they are carrying out something, green boxes. They took the whole drawers.”
The family is thankful no one, even Buddy, was hurt. They believe karma will soon catch up to the thieves.
“I can't be the only one they’ve scared, they’re too brave,” said Bennett. “They’ve been doing this for a while, I’ve got a feeling and I’m sure they’re not stopping now.”
Both suspects are still on the loose.
If you recognize either of them, call Oklahoma City police at 405-235-7300 or toll free at 1-800-632-TIPS.