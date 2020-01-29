MLK Jr’s Daughter Speaks At OU Health Sciences Center
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter spoke at the OU Health and Sciences Center Wednesday.
Dr. Bernice King spread a message of love, acceptance and activism to the packed auditorium.
Bernice was the keynote speaker for the annual hospital event named after her father.
The African American Student Association, led by Andrea Latson-Chambers, organized the visit.
Latson-Chambers said Bernice’s message can be applied to the healthcare disparity.
“Just having another perspective and trying to understand will help you be able to be a better healthcare professional, because all of your patients are not going to be just like you,” Latson-Chambers said.
Like her father, Bernice preaches love and peace, but she reminded the audience to remain strong as modern activists.