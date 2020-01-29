The man accused of firing shots in the Penn Square Mall has been arrested, Oklahoma City police said.

Darrell Fletcher, 22, was arrested Wednesday at a motel near Interstate 240 and S May Avenue. 

Oklahoma City police and U.S. Marshals arrested Fletcher. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher on Monday. He was accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct. 

