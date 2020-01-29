News
Chris Stapleton To Play Tulsa BOK Center In October
Wednesday, January 29th 2020, 9:34 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Chris Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" to Tulsa in October. Tickets go on sale Valentine's Day, according to the BOK Center.
The tour will stop at BOK Center in Tulsa on Friday, October 16. The Marcus King Band and Yola will open the show for Stapleton, a release said.
Stapleton's debut album Traveller was recently selected as the number one country album of the decade by Billboard.