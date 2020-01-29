'Killers of the Flower Moon' Production Could Pump Millions of Dollars Into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma could see a big economic boost when “Killers of the Flower Moon” films in Osage County.
It's bringing some of Hollywood's biggest names to town and will possibly generate millions of dollars for the area.
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office says major studio films often bring substantial economic impact to the states where they film.
Twentieth Century Fox told The Albuquerque Journal the 2016 filming of "Independence Day: Resurgence" generated $44 million dollars over its 158 days of shooting.
It also opened up more than 57-hundred jobs to locals who were collectively paid more than $19.4 million in wages.
The OF+MO says early estimates for "Killers of the Flower Moon" indicate similar economic impact for Oklahoma.
The production team has held a series of casting calls throughout the state for Native talent and has publicized several job announcements for Osage Nation citizens, looking for a variety of artisans and crafters, construction workers and culinary specialists, to name a few.
“Landing this production in our great state reaches a huge milestone for our growing film industry and can be credited to tactical strategy by state officials to court higher impact productions that provide new opportunities for short and long term economic impacts in the state,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “The opportunities this film will provide for continuing the development of our local workforce and infrastructure are tremendous as we continue attracting independent film and television productions around the state.”
The film will feature talents from three academy award winners, director Martin Scorsese and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a novel by David Grann that chronicles the mysterious murders of Osage Nation citizens in the 1920s, which became the center of a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.
Scorsese wants to make sure he creates an authentic portrayal of the Osage Nation and indigenous peoples and has met many times with tribal members and Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear.
Early stages of pre-production and development have already started in Osage County, with production set to start sometime this spring in Osage County.