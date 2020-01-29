News
1 Arrested After Chase Ends With Crash In SE OKC
Wednesday, January 29th 2020, 3:47 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police said one man is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash near Southeast 104th Street and Interstate 35.
Police said the man stole a pick-up truck and crashed it into a pole. He tried to run away, but police caught him beneath an underpass and arrested him.
There is currently no word on his condition.
The suspects name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.