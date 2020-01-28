News
Victim In Critical Condition After NE OKC Domestic Stabbing
Tuesday, January 28th 2020, 9:40 PM CST
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in northeast Oklahoma City.
The stabbing occurred in the 2600 block of N. Kelley Ave., police said.
According to authorities, the incident was domestic related. Police said a man was stabbed by his girlfriend. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No names have been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.