The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in northeast Oklahoma City. 

The stabbing occurred in the 2600 block of N. Kelley Ave., police said. 

According to authorities, the incident was domestic related. Police said a man was stabbed by his girlfriend. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

No names have been released at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available. 