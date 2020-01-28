“Around the age of 13 to 15 years our circadian rhythm changes and what happens is it makes it more difficult to initiate sleep at bedtime,” explained Erin Hawks, PhD, a child psychologist at OU Medicine. “So older kids are feeling like they are not very tired until 10, 11, or midnight. So, they aren't able to feel restful sleep or enough sleep by the time it's time to get up and get ready for school,”