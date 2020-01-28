News
Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Firing Shots In Penn Square Mall
Tuesday, January 28th 2020, 12:37 PM CST
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of firing shots in the Penn Square Mall.
The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 18, near the AMC Theater in the mall.
An arrest warrant filed Monday was issued for 22-year-old Darrell Niquito Fletcher in connection with the shooting.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police think the shooting was a result of an altercation.
Fletcher is accused of complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct.
Anyone with information about Fletcher is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.