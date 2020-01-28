2 Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Comanche
Two people were injured in an officer-involved shooting near Comanche, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
The incident started just before midnight on Monday.
A Cotton County deputy noticed a vehicle without plates drive by at a high rate of speed on Highway 53.
The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle and chased it down Highway 53, OSBI agents said.
A Walters police officer tried to help the Cotton County deputy and the chase continued into Stephens County.
Comanche police officers tried to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, OSBI agents said.
The driver tried to avoid the stop sticks and spun out into a ditch. The Cotton County deputies tried to box in the vehicle and the vehicle tried to back up to avoid the deputies, OSBI reported.
Shots were fired at the occupants of the vehicle when the vehicle was trying to drive away, OSBI reported.
The driver and passenger were both hit and they were taken to the Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment.
The vehicle is reportedly a stolen vehicle out of New Mexico, OSBI reported.
Multiple Cotton County deputies and one Walters police officer were involved in the shooting.
The OSBI has not released any names in connection with this incident.