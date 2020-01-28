OCPD: Child Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera Moments Before NW OKC Break-In
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for two young suspects accused of breaking into a northwest Oklahoma City home.
A child was caught on camera moments before the burglary happened near NW 10th Street and Council Road.
The homeowner installed the Ring security camera after a burglary three weeks ago.
He told News 9 a child was seen in the video and rang the doorbell several times to see if anyone was home. Afterward, a brick was thrown through a front window to get inside.
“I’m assuming the little kid crawled through, while his friend jumped the back gate and let him in through the garage,” the homeowner told News 9.
Police said the young suspects stole two replica samurai swords. One of the weapons and a sheath were later found in front of another home in the neighborhood.
The homeowner's new alarm system alerted police to the intruders.
“As police showed up, they actually ran from the scene,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “(They) ran from the officer, (and) officers were not able to catch up to them.”
The homeowner thinks the child and the other suspect burglarized his home earlier in the month. He said the thieves stole two guns and possibly decided to come back for more.
“We didn’t have the alarm system and the Ring,” said homeowner. “So I think they thought it would be another easy hit.”
He was shocked to see how young the intruders appeared.
“When they get caught, it’s going to ruin their lives,” said homeowner.
Police released the video on Tuesday in hopes someone will recognize the child at the door.
“Even though you’re talking about this being a very young child, it is still a felony crime. It’s still a burglary that took place and so we want to get them identified as soon as possible,” Knight said.
Tips can be reported by calling the Crime Stoppers line at 405-235-7300.