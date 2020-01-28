OCU President Announces Major David Dexter Nelson As Chief Of Police At University
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City University President, Martha Burger named Major David Dexter Nelson of the Oklahoma City Police Department the new chief of police at the University, Tuesday morning.
According to officials, Nelson will begin his role at OCU on March 1. Police Director Bill City has been serving as OCU's interim chief of police and will remain available to consult with the OCU Police Department to help with the transition.
Nelson joined the OCPD in 1987 and has been serving in law enforcement for 33-years in numerous disciplines. He has also lead many specialized units in law enforcement.
Director Citty said, “Dexter Nelson has demonstrated an openness and willingness to engage the people he serves, while providing strong leadership through collaboration with police officers and stakeholders.”
OCU officials said Nelson is looking forward to building on the OCU Police Department's role and mission of service to students, faculty and staff.
“I will accomplish this by means of collaborative problem solving, transparency and accountability,” Nelson said. “Campus police officers serve in a manner different than that of a traditional police agency. They should embody the concepts of community policing, cultural diversity and fairness. My job is to ensure this and to make sure everyone is treated with respect.”