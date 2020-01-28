Virtual Charter Schools Poised To Be A Focus Of Education Debate This Season
OKLAHOMA CITY - As the start of the 2020 legislative session draws near, the debate over Oklahoma’s virtual charter schools is poised to be a major focus for the year’s slate of education bills.
There are 10 bills this session taking up virtual charter schools with wide ranging foci from how the schools are funded, how they count their students and to how they're overseen.
House Bill 1859 would eliminate the statewide virtual charter school board shifting oversight to the state board of education.
House Bill 3066 would ban virtual charter schools from state money to advertise, an issue that was at the core of last year's scandal involving Epic Virtual charter schools, which spent millions on advertising. News 9 was a recipient of a portion of that advertising money for running ads on air.
House Bill 3065. caps funding per student at $3500 and House Bill 3405 would make students worth one and a third students for the first year.
Over the summer the Epic scandal escalated after Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) called for an official state audit of Epic and it’s founders, Ben Harris and David Chaney, with whom Stitt had been photographed during the campaign. Both Harris and Chaney were high dollar donors to several Oklahoma leaders including Stitt, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Attorney General Mike Hunter.
“Obviously you’re innocent until proven guilty so these are just allegations, so I’ve asked the OSBI to give me a briefing on exactly what’s going on with their investigation, so I’ll wait and see what the facts are.” Stitt told News 9 over the summer.
Several families will be locked in lawsuits with Epic over so-called "ghost students," allegedly allowing their kids to be double enrolled. Epic is also suing State Senator Ron Sharp over statement he made against the school. All of it hanging over the session as these bills are discussed in the State Capitol building this year.