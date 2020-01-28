News
Officers Shoot Suspect Accused Of Trying To Run Over Deputies In Stephens Co.
Tuesday, January 28th 2020, 6:33 AM CST
Updated:
STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting in the town of Comanche overnight Tuesday.
According to authorities, police and deputies fired their weapons after the suspect tried to run over deputies with their car on Highway 53.
Police said a female suspect was taken to the ICU at Duncan Regional Hospital. A male suspect was also in the car. There is no word on his condition.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story.