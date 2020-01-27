High-Speed Highway Pursuit Goes From Minco To OKC, Ends Back In Minco
A high-speed chase Monday morning led law enforcement from Minco, to Union City, to Oklahoma City, and back to Minco.
Herb Beesley said he witnessed part of the pursuit.
“All of a sudden, screeching tires and cops and everybody is coming through town,” Beesley described.
Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir said it started on Highway 37, when a deputy noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
“He actually just pulled up to ask him if he needed any help, and that's what's crazy about these things. If the man would have said, ‘no. I'm fine. I'm waiting for someone,’ the deputy probably would have been on his way,” Weir said.
However, the suspect sped off, according to law enforcement.
“Before the deputy could ask him if he needed any help, he pulled up next to him and made eye contact. The man threw his vehicle in reverse and backed out in front of a school bus and almost hit it,” Weir said.
That was only the beginning.
“He drove all the way into Minco. Then, he went south on Highway 81 from Highway 37, and he went through Union City. He got all the way to Southwest 29th Street in Oklahoma City, and for some reason made a U-turn and started back southbound,” Weir described.
Deputies, police and troopers pursued the suspect all the way back to Minco, reaching speeds of 100 mph.
The chase ended in a crash.
“He collided with another vehicle which sent him out of control, causing him to strike a semi-truck,” Weir said.
No one was injured in the crash.
The suspect, David Joseph Phillips, was arrested.
Records show Phillips had warrant out of Cleveland County for another attempting to elude charge.
“A while back, he ran from the Norman Police Department. They chased him down, they caught him, and he had a gun in the car,” Weir said.
According to investigators, drugs were found with the suspect following Monday’s pursuit.