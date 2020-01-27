State Health Officials Investigate 2 Possible Coronavirus Cases
Two Oklahomans will undergo testing for the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said both individuals have symptoms meeting the criteria by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
While these two individuals are expected to undergo testing, it's important to note they are currently only under investigation. And while both individuals recently traveled to China there have been no confirmed cases within Oklahoma.
Health officials expect test results to come back in a few days.
The CDC is now urging U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential trips to China.
OSDH said coronaviruses can cause respiratory illness in people and that transmission likely occurs through respiratory droplets.
Common symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The U.S. government was racing Monday to evacuate Americans from the city Wuhan, China where at least 81 people have died.
More than 4,500 others have been infected in more than a dozen countries, including five confirmed cases in the United States.
More than 60 additional people in the U.S. were being tested for the disease.
Health officials in the United States said more than 100 people were being evaluated for possible infection.
While the OSDH does not disclose demographic or other information while lab testing is pending---they said if in fact an Oklahoman was infected "the risk to the general public is low."
OSDH is in the process of coordinating testing with the CDC and expects test results to come back in a few days.