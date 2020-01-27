Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Monday night on Interstate 40. 

According to authorities, the accident happened on the on-ramp of I-40 and Agnew. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the on ramp to I-40 westbound at Agnew/Villa is shut down. 

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. 

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time. 

Updates will provided as they become available. 