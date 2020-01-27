News
Emergency Crews Respond To Fatal Accident Involving Motorcycle On I-40 On-Ramp
Monday, January 27th 2020, 9:08 PM CST
Updated:
Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Monday night on Interstate 40.
According to authorities, the accident happened on the on-ramp of I-40 and Agnew.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the on ramp to I-40 westbound at Agnew/Villa is shut down.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
Updates will provided as they become available.