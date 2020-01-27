"Even if a case of novel coronavirus in an Oklahoma resident, it is important to note the risk to the general public is low. Public health officials identify possible contacts to a person under investigation and notify them to assess their exposure risk.

At this time, all confirmed US cases have a history of travel to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. Although five cases have been identified to date, of 110 persons under investigation identified in 26 states, laboratory testing was negative for 32 individuals. Testing is pending for the remaining 73."