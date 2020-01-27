OSU Researcher Developing Weight-Loss Method To Help Keep Weight Off Over Long Term
A new eating trend could help keep weight off over the long-term.
One of the most common new year’s resolutions every January is to lose weight.
After research, Oklahoma State University has a new weight-loss method that could keep the weight off for good.
The method is called “intuitive eating,” which asks people to change the way they view food.
Oklahoma State researcher Natalie Keirns said it is not about forbidding certain foods, but it is about building a healthy mindset around what you eat.
“If I want to have a donut, I can have the donut. But in general, I want to have a good body food choice congruence. I want to eat foods that are fueling my body as well. I also want to eat for the physical rather than the emotional reasons,” Keirns said.
Most diets are all about cutting out foods which Keirns said leads to shame and binge-eating.
Keirns said this new approach is focused on distinguishing between cravings and hunger and finding compassion for yourself.
“We can make peace with our brain. Focusing on what is truly important to us, our core values in life, can help us to let go of those cravings or guilty feelings,” Keirns said.
Research also suggests this new change in how you view food can help with more than just weight loss, but also depression by boosting your self-esteem.