Choctaw PD Plans Fundraiser To Help Okla. Co. Dispatcher In Need Of A Kidney
A metro police department is stepping up to help one of their own.
Oklahoma County dispatcher Peyton Burton has been battling a kidney disease since she was a baby. Burton has one functioning kidney and is waiting for a kidney donor.
The Choctaw Police Department decided to step in and help with her medical expenses.
“I just try to come in with a clear mind, knowing that I can do it, and I’m strong enough to push through the day no matter what the pain,” Burton said.
Burton was diagnosed with polycystic dysplasia after her kidneys failed at 14 months old.
She was hospitalized again during her senior year. That's when doctors said her right kidney failed and her left kidney was functioning at 14%.
She continues working through the pain until she can get a transplant. In the meantime, she is grateful for the support from her community in Choctaw.
“The pain that I feel, it's like a really sharp like stabbing pain in my left side, like in my back area,” said Burton.
The police department will hold a breakfast fundraiser in February at Choctaw High School. All proceeds go straight to Burton to help her through this process. Officer Eric Haskins was one to help make this happen.
“I was told about it by one of our other officers, and as soon as he mentioned it to me I was on board 100%,” Haskins said.
The fundraiser will happen from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at the Choctaw High School near NE 10th and Henney Road.