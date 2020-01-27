Dispute Over A Car Turns Into A Shooting In NW OKC, Police Say
A dispute between neighbors in northwest Oklahoma City turned into a shooting.
Police were called Monday morning to a home in the 3000 block of NW 10th Street in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said the fight started between three men who live next door to each other
“It appeared it was a dispute between neighbors over a vehicle,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.
Officers learned the victim was supposed to be fixing a car for Carlos Ramirez, 25, and his roommate, but the car was missing. The argument reportedly turned physical and a man pulled a gun and shot his neighbor.
The victim managed to run to another neighbor’s home for help.
“I come to the door and said 'who is it?'” said a witness, Wesley Early. “He said 'it’s Kevin, I’ve been shot.' Kevin is the fellow who lives down there. So I opened the door and he said 'call 911. The neighbor shot me.'”
Early said the victim was shot in the stomach area and his pants were covered in blood. While Early was helping his neighbor, he learned more about what led up to the shooting.
“I asked him what happened,” Early said. “He said, he thought I stole his car.' That’s what he told me.”
Paramedics showed up and took the injured victim to a local hospital.
“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he went straight to surgery,“ said Knight. “His condition is unknown at this time.”
Police said the shooter also called 911. When officers arrived, they thought he was the suspect, Early said.
“Of course, when they show up on the scene and there’s a gunshot,” said Early. “They think everyone’s a suspect. Thought I was a suspect but they got it all straightened out after that.”
Officers searched Ramirez’s home and found the gun. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.