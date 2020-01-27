Norman PD Arrest Man In Connection To Armed Robberies
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Norman officers arrested a man in connection to two armed robberies early Sunday morning.
Zachary Michael Hughes, 29, was booked into the Cleveland County jail on four complaints of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a report of robbery at a convenience store in the 1300 block of East Lindsey Street. Officers responded to another report of robbery before 2:45 a.m. at a convenience store in the 2300 block of West Lindsey Street.
Both suspect descriptions were of a white male with a revolver driving a four-door maroon sedan.
Later Sunday, officers pulled over a man in a four-door maroon sedan who matched the descriptions provided by the store clerks near 24th Avenue and Main Street. Officers found a revolver in the vehicle, police said.
Hughes was arrested during the traffic stop. Police think Sunday's robberies were connected with two other robberies on January 15 and January 16.