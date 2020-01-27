"I've formally noticed Attorney General Hunter of my recusal in the matter. He will assign another District Attorney to handle any further activity in the case. My only future involvement in the case will be to notify OCPD Investigators who the assigned District Attorney will be.

"Mr. McClatchie will be out of the office until the criminal matter is resolved. After the criminal investigation has been completed, whether Mr. McClatchie is charged or not, I will conduct an administrative review to determine what appropriate personnel action may be taken."